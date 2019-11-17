BOSTON (CBS) — The New England offense struggled in the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, so they went into their bag of tricks to start the second half. It paid off big for the Patriots.

New England scored their first touchdown of the game on their first possession of the second half, with wide receiver Julian Edelman taking a double pass and throwing a 15-yard touchdown to a wide open Phillip Dorsett. The scoring strike gave the Patriots their first lead of the day, and James White ran in the two-point conversion to give the Pats a 17-10 advantage at the time.

The @Patriots DOUBLE PASS works perfectly.@Edelman throws a touchdown to Dorsett for the lead. #NEvsPHI #GoPats 📺: CBS

Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/414bcK9I5b pic.twitter.com/SwYZ4HWXDj — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2019

After settling for three field goals in the first half, the touchdown was just what the Patriots offense needed. It capped off a 10-play drive that covered 84 yards for New England, and the defense answered by forcing a three-and-out on Philadelphia’s next possession.

This was the first regular season touchdown pass for Edelman, who was a quarterback in college at Kent State. He threw a touchdown to Danny Amendola in New England’s thrilling AFC Divisional Round win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, but had never done so during the regular season.

Including the postseason, Edelman is now 5-for-6 for 141 yards and two touchdowns when he throws the football.