HILLSBOROUGH, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire law enforcement officials say they’re investigating suspicious deaths in Hillsboro.
Local and state police are at the scene Sunday where two bodies were found.
Officials said the incident appeared to be self-contained and there does not appear to be any threat or danger to the public.
Further details were not available.
