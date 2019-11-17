Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Maybe it simply isn’t wise to build a 28-3 lead.
Saturday night in a showdown between ranked teams, Baylor built up a seemingly insurmountable 28-3 lead against Oklahoma. But as the Atlanta Falcons know far too well, that lead isn’t exactly safe.
Oklahoma outscored Baylor 24-0 in the second half and, like the Patriots did to the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, came away with the win.
On Twitter, while the Super Bowl jokes piled up, the Falcons social media team showed they had a good sense of humor about the whole thing with the use of a single emoji.
🤦♂️
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 17, 2019
Baylor’s blown lead gave their Bears their first loss of the season. Both Baylor and Oklahoma now sit at 9-1 on the year.
