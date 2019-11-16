Oshie Ties It, Caps Beat Bruins 3-2 In ShootoutT.J. Oshie tied it with 59 seconds left in regulation and Jakub Vrana scored the decisive goal in the shootout as the Washington Capitals beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 Saturday night in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Patriots-Eagles What To Watch For: Philly's Tight End Duo Provides Good Test For Pats DefenseThe Patriots have had two whole weeks to sit and stew about their first loss of the season. Now they're ready to take out their frustration on the Philadelphia Eagles.

NBA-Best Celtics Hold Off Warriors Late To Win 10th StraightThe Celtics held off the undermanned Warriors 105-100 on Friday night for their 10th straight win since losing the season opener.

Marchand Scores Twice In 3rd, Bruins Beat Maple Leafs 4-2Brad Marchand scored two goals in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 on Friday night.

Bill Russell Finally Accepts Basketball Hall Of Fame RingBill Russell finally accepted his Basketball Hall of Fame ring.