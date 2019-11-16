LYNN (CBS) — A clerical error almost kept Medford’s boys soccer team from competing in one of the biggest games of the season. They took part in the Division 1 North Finals Saturday evening in Lynn after getting a temporary restraining order.

Ranked fourth in the state, Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) banned the team from playing after finding out they played the season with an ineligible player.

“The entire team was disappointed. They were crying,” said David Mei, a Medford High School student.

“It was more the school’s fault. It was above them,” said Kayla Radzisziwski, a senior at Medford High School. “It wasn’t any of the players’ faults. They didn’t know about it.”

On Friday a judge granted the team an emergency restraining order so that they could play in Saturday’s tournament against Lincoln-Sudbury. The winner would advance to the state semi-finals.

Some parents are concerned about the message being sent.

“It sets a bad precedence,” said one parent. “A team can play all season with an ineligible player and all of a sudden at the last minute say ‘oh yeah, this guy is

ineligible.'”

Medford asked the MIAA to waive the violation, but the request was denied.

“The MIAC understands adults make mistakes, however, the MIAA membership has established rules to provide fairness and equality in athletic competition,” the MIAA said in a statement to WBZ-TV.

But most of the people at the game were supportive of the team playing. A petition was created to support them.

“They all put so much work into the season, and they all poured all their hearts out,” one fan said.

Both sides are supposed to appear in court on Monday, but it could be game over as the team lost the game and was eliminated from the tournament.