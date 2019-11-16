Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Negotiators within the Massachusetts State House came to an agreement on distracted driving legislation Friday night, according to the Boston Globe. The proposal puts restrictions on hand-held devices while driving.
Both the House and Senate passed their own versions of the law earlier this year. One of the largest differences was how the bill dealt with racial profiling concerns.
A conference committee has been negotiating differences since June 19. Lawmakers tried but were unable to come to a compromise before the August recess.
The language of the compromised legislation has not been made public yet. The final vote is expected next week.
