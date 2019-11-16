Comments
DOVER, N.H. (CBS) — A five-year-old boy was found dead in his home in Dover, N.H. Saturday morning, according to Dover police.
Police said they responded to a call just after 9 a.m. after the boy’s family found him unresponsive in their home on Summer Street. Police found him dead at the scene.
An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday. His death is still under investigation.
It is unknown whether the death is being considered suspicious at this time. No further information has been released.
