WESTBORO (CBS) — One person is dead after a police officer-involved shooting in Westboro, said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. First responders were called to the Windsor Ridge townhouse complex around 12:10 p.m. on Friday for a report of domestic violence.
When fire, paramedics, and police officers arrived at the scene, several police officers witnessed the ongoing domestic assault.
“Several shots were fired by one police officer, that person is now deceased,” said Early.
The alleged victim of the domestic violence and the person shot by police were transported to a hospital in Worcester. The officer was also transported as a precaution
Multiple agencies are investigating the incident. Police said the public is not in danger.
