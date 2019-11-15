Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The Salvation Army red kettle donation season kicks off Friday in Massachusetts.
The goal this year is to raise $3.8 million in the less than seven weeks leading up to Christmas.
The Salvation Army is also making it easy for donors to pay using their phones. This year, donors can give using Apple or Google Pay.
According to their website, the Salvation Army has been running the red kettle program in Massachusetts since 1897.
They say they raised more than $430 million nationwide in 2018.
