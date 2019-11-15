BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will get back to playing football this weekend, paying a visit to the 5-4 Philadelphia Eagles. While the Eagles’ record may not show it, they’re a solid team in the playoff hunt, and should give the 8-1 Patriots a solid road test on Sunday.

Both teams are coming out of their bye week and are eager to begin the stretch run of the season with a victory. Here is how the WBZ-TV/CBS Boston sports team sees Sunday’s game playing out:

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are 3.5 point favorites for Sunday’s showdown with the Eagles. Now that we’ve hit the second half of the season, the Pats plan to take their game to a different level.

The defense has been lights out, and think about this: The Pats are 8-1 and the offense hasn’t totally clicked. The offensive line is bound and determined to get the run game going, and once that happens there’s no stopping this team.

Patriots 28, Eagles 17

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

The Patriots are rested and should be ready for a tough battle in Philly. Feel like the defense should improve off their tough night at Baltimore and Philly is limited on offense. Brady should do damage against the Eagles secondary.

Patriots 26, Eagles 14

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

This is a very strange game week for the Patriots because the team is forced to look at the most recent meaningful game that they played against the Eagles and that is the Super Bowl LII loss. This is something that stings the coach and all the players and this week they have openly talked about it.

As for the game, expect that fire from the loss to show up on the field. The Pats defense will be able to get back on track against the Eagles and the offense should be able to light up the Philly secondary.

Patriots 31, Eagles 10

Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

In case you hadn’t noticed when you stepped outside this week, we’ve reached the Football Weather portion of the calendar. And when there’s Football Weather, Bill Belichick’s Patriots do not lose football games.

That’s just science.

Patriots 33, Eagles 16

Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

The Patriots spent their bye week thinking about their only loss of the season, and then came back to work and had to rewatch Super Bowl LII. Talk about motivation to put it all together this weekend.

Philly can run the ball well and control the clock, and that was New England’s issue against the Ravens. But the Ravens have Lamar Jackson, and he’s a smidgen more electric (read: a lot more electric) than Carson Wentz. The Philly QB hasn’t turned the ball over much this season, with just four picks, so it will be important for the New England defense to get back to their ball-hawking ways. Philly’s tight ends may give the Patriots defense problems, but the Eagles won’t be able able to score with the same ease that the Ravens did two weeks ago.

As for the Patriots offense, they have a great opportunity to get things going against a sub-par Eagles secondary. Heck, maybe N’Keal Harry will even make a catch or two!

Patriots 27, Eagles 16

