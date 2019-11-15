BOSTON (CBS) — Gunner Olszewski and Damien Harris were both added to New England’s Week 11 injury report on Friday, and are among the seven players listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The duo was limited in Friday’s practice after being full participants on Wednesday and Thursday. Olszewski, who has only two receptions but has returned 20 punts this season, was inactive for Week 9’s loss in Baltimore. Harris has been a healthy scratch for most of the season, and the third-round pick has only four carries in his rookie year.

Here is the full list of players that New England has listed as questionable for Sunday:

S Nate Ebner (Ankle, Back)

S Patrick Chung (Heel, Chest)

TE Matt LaCosse (Knee)

DL Danny Shelton (Ankle)

DE John Simon (Elbow)

RB Damien Harris (Hamstring)

WR Gunner Olszewski (Ankle/Hamstring)

Ebner practiced for the first time all week on Friday, giving him a small chance to play Sunday against the Eagles. Chung was limited all week after missing practice during New England’s bye week.

As for the Eagles, they have already ruled out three players, a list highlighted by wide receiver Alshon Jeffery. Carson Wentz is already short on options in the passing game, and Jeffery’s absence on Sunday will limit Philly’s air attack even more.

Philadelphia also ruled linebacker Nigel Bradham (ankle) and running back Darren Sproles (quadricep) out for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. Running back Jordan Howard is questionable with a shoulder injury but is expected to play.

Sproles is done for the rest of the season, so the Eagles reportedly signed Jay Ajayi to take his place on the depth chart on Friday. Ajayi is expected to be available for Philly on Sunday against New England.

