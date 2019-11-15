



BOSTON (CBS) — Myles Garrett likely played his final snaps of the season Thursday night. In the closing moments of Thursday night’s win over the Steelers, the Browns edge rusher ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and tried to pummel him with it.

The tussle ensued after Garrett tackled Rudolph on the final play of the game. The two were tangled up on the ground, and it looked like they both tried to rip off each other’s helmet. Garrett was successful on that front, and with Rudolph’s helmet in his hand, took a swing at the quarterback, making contact with his unprotected head. He’s lucky that Rudolph, who suffered a concussion just a few weeks ago, didn’t suffer any serious injuries from the incident.

Suspension coming for this. Guaranteed pic.twitter.com/saURgKlnBs — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) November 15, 2019

That move will likely cost Garrett the rest of the 2019 season, if not more. The NFL is going to want to send a message that Garrett’s actions will not be tolerated, and is expected to suspend Cleveland’s defensive star the remaining six games of the season — at minimum.

“I lost my cool, and I regret it,” Garrett told reporters after the game.

Rudolph called Garrett’s helmet swing “bush league” and “a total coward move.” Not even Garrett’s Cleveland teammates had his back after the brawl.

“It’s inexcusable,” Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield said in his on-field interview after the game. “That’s just endangering the other team.”

Current and former NFL players reacted online, and most had a tough time recalling an incident as troubling as Garrett’s.

Bro i can’t even believe that just happen. — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) November 15, 2019

Myles Garrett should not be allowed to play another snap this season — Kyle Juszczyk (@JuiceCheck44) November 15, 2019

That’s assault at the least… 6 months in jail on the street.. now add the weapon and that’s at least a year right?! — James Harrison (@jharrison9292) November 15, 2019

In all my life of football that might have been the craziest thing I have seen on a football field! They about to suspend Myles Garrett for 30 years! People getting stomped out, that was a hood fight! 🤦🏾‍♂️ Hate to see that in our game that’s not what pro football is about! — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) November 15, 2019

The longest suspension the NFL has issued for a single on-field incident is five games, given to then-Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth for stomping and kicking Dallas Cowboys center Andre Gurode’s face after ripping off his helmet.

The NFL is expected to act swiftly, so Garrett should learn his fate in the coming days.