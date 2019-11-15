Myles Garrett's Helmet Assault Was Only Part Of The Over-The-Top Violence From Steelers-BrownsThe Myles Garrett helmet assault was brutal. But it was far from an isolated incident in a Steelers-Browns game that was particularly violent.

Patriots-Eagles Week 11 PredictionsThe Patriots will get back to playing football this weekend, paying a visit to the 5-4 Philadelphia Eagles.

Fantasy Football Start And Sit Week 11: Sit Carson Wentz, Start Philip Rivers At QB This WeekThe Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why Eagles starter Carson Wentz should be on your bench this week.

Tom Brady Expresses Support For Colin Kaepernick: 'Pretty Cool He's Getting That Opportunity'Many NFL players have voiced their support for Kaepernick over the last few days, and you can add Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to that growing list.

Myles Garrett Facing Long Suspension After Bashing Mason Rudolph With His Own HelmetMyles Garrett likely played his final snaps of the season Thursday night.