RAYNHAM (CBS) – A man who stopped to help a driver who just hit a deer was killed on Interstate 495 in Raynham early Friday morning.
A driver hit a deer around 1 a.m. in the southbound lanes and pulled over. State Police said another driver then pulled over to help out. That’s when a third car hit the man, killing him. The driver of the third car stopped. No other injuries were reported.
No names have been released and no other information is available at this point in the investigation.
