Tom Brady Expresses Support For Colin Kaepernick: 'Pretty Cool He's Getting That Opportunity'The NFL is hosting a workout for Colin Kaepernick this weekend, and while most agree it's just a publicity stunt by the league, it will give the former quarterback his best shot to make it back into pro football. Katie Johnston reports.

16 minutes ago

Wanted: 10,000 Dogs For Largest-Ever Study On Improving Canine Life ExpectancyResearchers are hoping to study a group of 10,000 dogs over the course of 10 years to see whether they can improve the life expectancy of canines and their overall quality of life. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Worcester Fire Chief Thanks Tunnel To Tower FoundationThe Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is raising money for the family of fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard.

1 hour ago

Mohamed Sanu Ready For Some 'Sound Football' From EaglesThe Patriots receiver knows nothing will come easy for the Patriots Sunday in Philadelphia.

2 hours ago

So Cute! Baby Koala Peeks From Mom's PouchA new baby koala was celebrated at the Melbourne Zoo in Australia this week. The five-month-old joey, whose gender is not yet known, is the first koala born at the zoo in more than eight years.

3 hours ago