BOSTON (CBS) – Coffee lovers – we warned you it was coming, but that doesn’t mean you are ready for it. Dunkin’s traditional foam cups will be a thing of the past very soon.
As WBZ reported this spring, Dunkin’ is getting rid of foam cups in all of its New England locations, in favor of a double-walled paper cup. While many locations already made the swap, the December 1 deadline is nearly here for the rest of the stores.
So if you’re somebody who requests the popular ‘double cup’ for your iced coffee, get mentally prepared.
“We will be ‘breaking up with the double cup,'” Dunkin’s Chief Operating Officer Scott Murphy confirmed. “We’re walking customers through this process with our latest campaign and want them to know that not all change is bad – we will help them get through it.”
Murphy said that ten years of testing and tinkering went into the new cup design.
“You have a built in sleeve because it’s a double wall,” he told WBZ in April. “There’s air in that layer between the two layers of paper and that’s what provides pretty good insulation.”
The goal, of course, is to keep the coffee hot, but your hands cool.
Despite what some may think, the reinforced paper cups cannot be recycled.
