WINTHROP (CBS) — Mass. State Police arrested a former Marblehead hockey coach after he failed to show up in a Vermont court where he faces child sexual assault charges. Christopher Prew, 31, was found in Winthrop on Friday morning.
He is accused of sexually assaulting eight boys while working as a youth hockey coach in Massachusetts. The victims were between ages seven and 13.
After being arrested in February of 2018, Prew was ordered held without bail. He remained in jail until last week, when due to a recent ruling by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, he became eligible for release on $15,000 bail.
As part of his release conditions, Prew was ordered to appear before a judge in Vermont, where he faces similar accusations. When he did not appear, a warrant for his arrest was issued.
Prew’s bail was surrendered Friday and he waived rendition to Vermont where he will be held without bail on that warrant.
In March of 2018, Louise Martino, Prew’s mother, was charged with witness intimidation after she allegedly sent a threatening message to the mother of one of her son’s accusers online.
