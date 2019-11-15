FREETOWN (CBS) — A 16-year-old boy from Taunton was killed in a horrific car crash in Freetown Thursday night.
Around 8:40 p.m. a woman driving a Mazda hatchback on Route 24 north swerved to avoid a deer in the road. The car hit a guardrail and rolled over. The 16-year-old was thrown from the Mazda and landed on the highway.
Two more cars approached the wreckage. An Audi SUV was able to avoid the teen, but the second one, a Saturn sedan, wasn’t. State Police said that car hit the teen and the Audi.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not made public because of his age.
The four others in the Mazda – the 38-year-old woman who was driving and three passengers, ages 21, 11 and 4 – were all taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
State Police said all five people in the Mazda were from Taunton.
No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.
