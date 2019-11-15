LAWRENCE (CBS) — Thirty-two people were charged after a gun and drug bust in the Greater Lawrence area. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 27 of them have been arrested, and law enforcement is actively looking for the five others.

At least ten of them are “members or associates” of the Trinitarios gang in Lawrence.

As a part of the investigation, undercover officers were able to buy 79 guns, along with heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine, through 44 different transactions. At least two had been used in shootings.

“The guns on the table show you why gun violence is not a local but a national problem…We bought over 10 rifles during this investigation, including assault-style rifles like semi-automatic AR-15s and AK-47s. We bought dozens of handguns,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. “These guns did not originate in Massachusetts. Many, if not most of them, were purchased in other states and eventually lost or stolen after which they wound up on the streets,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.

Over 70 law enforcement officers from federal, state, and local levels helped conduct the arrests over the last week.

Lelling said the majority of those arrested already have lengthy criminal records, including one man with 54 entries on his adult record.

Four minors were among those arrested for selling guns.

“Evidence we’ve uncovered during the course of this investigation indicates that the Trinitarios are recruiting minors from within the high schools in Methuen and Lawrence,” said FBI special agent Joseph Bonavolonta.

A full list of those arrested was provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Charged in U.S. District Court:

Arismendy Gil-Padilla, a/k/a “Flow,” 29, of Methuen

Jonathan Arias, 29, of Indianapolis, Ind.

Emilio Rodriguez, 32, of Lynn

Enrique Rosario, a/k/a “Kike”, 32, of Lawrence

John Harry Morales, a/k/a “Harry”, 33, of Lawrence

Jose Aponte, a/k/a “Kiko”, 33, of Lawrence

Jose Omar Hernandez-Aragones, a/k/a “Omar,” 22, of Lawrence

Kevin Gomez, a/k/a “Monkey,” 31, of Haverhill

Keysi Batista, 30, of Methuen

Luis Ruiz Gonzalez, 27, of Lawrence

Yisthen Ynoa, a/k/a “Cantifla,” 34, of Lawrence

Charged by Essex County District Attorney’s Office: