WORCESTER (CBS) – Fundraising efforts are underway for fallen Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard, who is being hailed as a hero for saving his fellow firefighters before he was trapped and killed on Wednesday.
The City of Worcester is expected to announce plans soon to establish a memorial fund to benefit Menard’s family.
Meanwhile, a New York City charity is raising money with plans to pay off the Menard family’s mortgage.
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation honors first responders and helps the families they leave behind.
Tunnel to Towers will officially announce plans to help Menard’s family during an event at the Worcester Fire Department on Friday. Organizers hope to have the Menard family’s mortgage paid off by Christmas thanks to donations from around the country.
Tunnel to Towers previously paid off more than 150 mortgages, including the family of slain Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna.
You must log in to post a comment.