BOSTON (CBS) – There is plenty to do in and around Boston this weekend. Among the item’s on this weekend’s ‘To Do List’ are a ski expo, beer festival and comedy festival.
SKI & SNOWBOARD EXPO
With Boston seeing its first snowfall this week, it’s just in time for the 38th annual Ski & Snowboard Expo. Live acts, interactive exhibits, and ongoing giveaways provide Expo visitors with non-stop entertainment. Country Ski & Sport will roll out an impressive ski and snowboard sale and resorts from around the globe will offer their best pre-season savings on winter vacation packages, lift tickets and season passes. Plus you can come meet WBZ meteorologists Eric Fisher (Friday 3pm-4pm) and Zack Green (Saturday 1-3pm).
https://www.skisnowexpo.com/boston-expo
When: Thursday, November 14: 3pm to 10pm
Friday, November 15: 3pm to 10pm
Saturday, November 16: 10am to 8pm
Sunday, November 17: 10am to 6pm
Where: Seaport World Trade Center
Tickets: $15, Kids under 12 are Free. Click HERE for a $3 off coupon.
BOSTON BEER & BBQ FEST
Boston Beer and BBQ Fest is back for its 5th year. This fest always sells out, so be sure to get your tickets early. Twenty-five New England craft breweries and cideries, along with 7 local barbecue joints come together for one tasty event. Attendees will have access to over 80 craft beers and ciders, as well as mountains of BBQ.
https://www.drinkcraftbeer.com/beerandbbq
When: Friday, November 15, 6-9:30pm
Saturday November 16, 1-9:30pm
Where: Cyclorama 539 Tremont Street, Boston, MA
Tickets: $60, must be 21+
BOSTON COMEDY FESTIVAL
Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Boston Comedy Festival with non-stop laughs. The Festival continues into the weekend with headliners Caroline Rhea, Emo Phillips, Robert Klein and Dana Gould. Plus see which local comedian will be crowned champion and win the grand prize in the Stand-Up Competition. The Boston Comedy Festival aspires to be the best multi-day comedy event in New England.
https://www.bostoncomedyfest.com/
When: Tuesday November 12 – Saturday November 15
Where: Various locations (check website for details)
Tickets: Range (check website for details)
