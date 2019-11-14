Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Twelve children were sent to the hospital Thursday morning after a student released pepper spray inside a Boston school.
It happened around 11 a.m. at Washington Irving Middle School on Cummins Highway in Roslindale.
Police said a call came in for a smell of gas in the cafeteria.
The school was evacuated for about 30 minutes. Students were brought into the auditorium until it was safe to return to class.
Boston EMS confirmed they took 12 children to hospitals in the area with what they described as minor illneses and injuries.
You must log in to post a comment.