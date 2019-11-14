Hurley's Picks: Being Worse Than The Dolphins Can Lead To Some Deep, Deep Soul SearchingWhat to do when you realize that you're worse than the Dolphins? You've got to take some unorthodox steps to flip the script.

Celtics Beat Wizards 140-133Kemba Walker scored 25 points and the Celtics overcame 44 points from Bradley Beal to beat the Washington Wizards 140-133 on Wednesday night, Boston’s ninth straight victory.

Report: Patriots Will Attend Colin Kaepernick's WorkoutSeveral teams are at least interested enough to send representatives to Atlanta for the workout, and that list includes the New England Patriots.

Jamie Collins Doing A Backflip Is Kind Of AbsurdThe term "freak athlete" gets thrown around a little bit liberally these days, as the title has been handed out to a number of athletes who aren't that freakish. But Jamie Collins? That man is a freak athlete.

Will N'Keal Harry Play Sunday? Bill Belichick Still Won't SayWill N'Keal Harry finally make his NFL debut on Sunday? The Patriots still aren't saying.