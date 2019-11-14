BREAKING NEWS:Shooting At High School In Santa Clarita, California
Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A Middleboro man is facing a host of charges, including attempted murder with a motor vehicle, after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser multiple times Wednesday night.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. after officers responded to a call about a disturbance at a home on Wareham Street in Middleboro.

Police followed the suspect into a parking lot about a mile away. When officers approached the car, an unidentified 42-year-old Middleboro man allegedly drove head-on at the cruiser. The driver allegedly backed up and repeated the action two more times.

A heavily damaged Middleboro Police cruiser. (Image Credit: Middleboro Police)

The man was arrested without further incident a short time later. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Middleboro Police said the man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder with a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence of liquor second offense and others.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Thursday.

