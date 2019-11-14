MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A Middleboro man is facing a host of charges, including attempted murder with a motor vehicle, after he allegedly rammed a police cruiser multiple times Wednesday night.
It happened around 9:30 p.m. after officers responded to a call about a disturbance at a home on Wareham Street in Middleboro.
Police followed the suspect into a parking lot about a mile away. When officers approached the car, an unidentified 42-year-old Middleboro man allegedly drove head-on at the cruiser. The driver allegedly backed up and repeated the action two more times.
The man was arrested without further incident a short time later. He was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
Middleboro Police said the man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder with a motor vehicle, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, operating under the influence of liquor second offense and others.
The suspect is expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court on Thursday.
You must log in to post a comment.