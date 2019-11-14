BOSTON (CBS) — Each and every week, Dan Roche provides a little bit of help for you as you build your daily fantasy football lineup. So far, he’s been pretty darn good.

Before taking a look at his Week 11 picks, let’s look back to Week 10 for a little accountability:

Must Start: Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston vs. Arizona (30/48, 358 yards, touchdown, two interceptions)

Stay Away: Lions QB Matthew Stafford at Chicago (Stafford was scratched on Sunday)

Worth the Risk: Titans RB Derrick Henry vs. Kansas City (188 rushing yards on 23 attempts, two touchdowns)

Matchup I loved More Than Disney: Saints WR Michael Thomas vs. Atlanta (13 reception for 152 yards)

Pretty decent week with Henry and Thomas leading the way. No, on to Week 11:

Must Start: Saints QB Drew Brees at Buccaneers

Brees and the Saints offense struggled mightily in a stunning 26-9 loss at home against the lowly Falcons last week. The future hall of famer was 32-for-45 for 287 yards and no touchdowns while getting sacked five times.

Expect Brees to bounce back big time against a Tampa Bay defense that allowed rookie Kyler Murray to throw for 324 yards and three touchdowns last week. The Bucs are giving up 312 passing yards per game with 22 passing scores in nine games.

Stay Away: Eagles QB Carson Wentz vs. Patriots

Wentz is having a good season and the Eagles are playing much better. Overall, in 9 games, the former North Dakota State star has thrown for 2,060 yards to go along with 15 TD and only 4 INT. However, he has been sacked 20 times and the Patriots D will be looking to bounce back after their 37-20 trouncing at the hands of Lamar Jackson.

Worth The Risk: Chargers RBs Melvin Gordon, Austin Ekeler vs. Chiefs

The Chargers have struggled this season, coming in at 4-6. Quarterback Phillip Rivers has thrown just seven touchdown passes while notching eight interceptions, as L.A. has dropped four of its last six games.

So, with that said, it’s time to ground and pound with the Gordon-Ekeler combo. Last week in a loss to the Raiders, Gordon ran for 108 yards and a touchdown while adding a pair of receptions for 25 yards. Ekeler added 19 yards on the ground while making two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Chiefs gave up 225 yards rushing and two scores to Tennessee last week and have given up an average of 182 yards rushing/receiving per game to backs — along with 13 touchdowns.

Take your pick on either of these backs.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: Raiders RB Josh Jacobs vs. Bengals

Jacobs and the Raiders are in contention for a playoff spot. Last week in a big 26-24 win over the Chargers, Jacobs carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown, adding three receptions for 30 yards. The Bengals have allowed 173 rushing yards per game this season, worst in the NFL. Cincy has given up 1,483 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing and receiving to running backs this season.