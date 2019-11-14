BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will be without forward Zach Senyshyn for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old suffered a lower body injury against Florida Tuesday night, and won’t be reevaluated for another four weeks, the Bruins announced Thursday.
Senyshyn, who was just called up from Providence last week, left Tuesday night’s disappointing 5-4 loss to Florida in the second period with what looked to be a knee injury. He played just 4:46 in the game, finishing with a shot attempt and a hit in his time on the ice.
Senyshyn tallied two assists in his four games with Boston this season, both of which came in last week’s loss to the Canadiens in Montreal.
You can add Senyshyn to Boston’s growing list of injured forwards, which also includes Jake DeBrusk, David Backes, Brett Ritchie and Karson Kuhlman. With Senyshyn down for at least a month, Boston recalled 21-year-old forward Trent Frederic from Providence on Thursday. Frederic has five assists in 15 games for Providence this season.
You must log in to post a comment.