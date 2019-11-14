BRAINTREE (CBS) – A body was found in a freezer at a fish processing company in Braintree early Thursday. The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office said workers at Channel Fish Processing on Commerce Drive found a man “unresponsive” in a commercial freezer just after midnight.
The man was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been made public. A spokesperson for the D.A. said the man was in his 40’s and was “not a direct employee of Channel but was working there at the time.”
Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play. The medical examiner will determine exactly how the man died.
There has been no comment yet from Channel Fish. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
