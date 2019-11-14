BROCKTON (AP) — Authorities say three elementary school children were taken to the hospital for evaluation when the van they were in collided with a pickup truck and rolled onto its side.
The collision occurred in Brockton at about 9 a.m. Thursday.
The Brockton school department in a statement said the students were alert and talking with emergency personnel at the scene.
Deputy Fire Chief Brian Nardelli says the children were “shaken up” but not injured.
Neither driver was hurt.
School officials say the van was private and not contracted to the school system. The students attend the Arnone Elementary School.
The crash remains under investigation.
