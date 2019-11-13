



WORCESTER (CBS) – Tributes piled up at Worcester’s McKeon Road fire station Wednesday night as the community mourned Lt. Jason Menard.

Tara Patenaude wanted the firefighters to know she is thinking of them. “They are very important to the community and I don’t think they get enough credit until something happens,” said Patenaude.

Wednesday morning Lt. Menard was supposed to travel to Disney with his wife and three kids. But hours earlier, he lost his life saving his brothers in uniform fighting a raging fire.

“He was supposed to be leaving on vacation with his three kids and his wife. I mean he did that for us. Least I can do is come down and show some respect,” another woman said.

She was one of many who stopped by the firehouse throughout the day, people who never met Menard but wanted to express their sympathy and say thank you.

“Just a minute to show your respect and you know it means the world to some of these guys they’re really hurting,” said John Lacroix.

Menard’s firefighting family saluted his bravery as his body passed by the station. A firefighter’s uniform and helmet marked his absence from Engine 15, Ladder 5.

They comforted Menard’s loved ones who stood together in front of the station house.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time a fallen firefighter has brought the community together. In the past 20 years, eight other firefighters have died in the line of duty in Worcester.

“It’s tough for the whole community not just the firefighters but everybody in general,” said Patenaude.

In this time of grief even the smallest gesture means a lot.