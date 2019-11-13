Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) – Federal and local investigators were called to a home in Worcester that was gutted in an early morning fire Wednesday.
Flames broke out in the house on Stockholm Street around 1 a.m. and quickly spread, shooting out the windows.
The Red Cross said up to 15 people were displaced.
There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started, but the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Worcester police each had officers at the home.
Firefighters also had to battle historic cold as temperatrures dropped to 13 degrees, a record low for the date.
The Worcester Fire Department has scheduled a news conference for 7 a.m.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
