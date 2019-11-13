Isaiah Thomas Returning To Boston Again, This Time As A StarterIsaiah Thomas is returning to Boston, and life is much different for the former Celtics fan favorite this time around.

Walter McCarty's Evansville Purple Aces Stun Number 1 Kentucky"Walter and their team deserved to win," Kentucky coach John Calipari said.

Panthers Rally To Beat Bruins 5-4The Florida Panthers rallied from a four-goal deficit and beat the Boston Bruins 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Patriots-Bills Week 16 Matchup Scheduled For Saturday Dec. 21 At 4:30 PMIt took until the middle of November, but the Patriots' 2019 regular-season schedule is finally complete.

Colin Kaepernick To Hold Workout For NFL Teams In AtlantaThe dynamic dual threat who was once considered the future of the quarterback position may actually get his chance to return to the NFL.