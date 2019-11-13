WEST NEWBURY (CBS) – A 15-year-old boy from West Newbury has been charged with making threats against Pentucket Regional High School.
Police said several students and families in Merrimac and West Newbury came to them with information about threatening social media posts Tuesday night. The posts, allegedly made by the student, contained “threats to commit a violent act at the school,” investigators said.
The teen is a sophomore at the high school. He was arrested early Wednesday and charged with threat of dangerous items to disrupt a school.
No weapons were found during the arrest, police said.
In a statement, they said they “do not believe there is any active danger to the school community.” But, as a precaution, there will be extra police officers at the high school on Wednesday.
The teen, who has not been identified because of his age, will be arraigned in Newburyport Juvenile Court.
