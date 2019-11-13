



BOSTON (CBS) — There’s been a lot of hoopla surrounding the upcoming Colin Kaepernick workout for NFL teams. Some are wondering if it’s a PR stunt, and many media voices believe that very little if anything is to come out of what may be a charade.

Regardless, several teams are at least interested enough to send representatives to Atlanta for the workout, and that list includes the New England Patriots.

The Boston Globe’s Jim McBride reported Wednesday that the Patriots will send a representative to Kaepernick’s showcase.

McBride did not note which member of the Patriots organization will be in attendance. Yet given the Patriots’ plans to travel to Philadelphia on Saturday, it feels safe to assume that it’s unlikely to be anyone involve in the game day operation and/or game plan preparation for the Patriots.

Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He had just a 1-10 record as a starter that year, but he did throw 16 touchdowns to four interceptions while also rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers. He opted out of his contract after that season, and with the controversy from his national anthem protest hovering over him, he was unable to find an NFL job after that.

Kaepernick has since sued and settled with the league in a collusion case, and he’s maintained a public desire to return to the NFL. It’s unclear if he’ll actually complete that comeback, but Saturday’s workout at least gives him the chance.

From 2011-16, Kaepernick started 58 games for San Francisco, completing 59.8 percent of his passes, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt while throwing 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on 375 carries. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, where they lost to the Ravens.

In addition to the Patriots, teams that have confirmed that they’ll attend the workout include the Dolphins, Broncos, Falcons, Bengals, Cowboys, Lions, and Jets.