Belichick: Super Bowl LII Film 'Worth Looking At' Ahead Of Matchup With EaglesYes, Bill Belichick is going there. As some prep work for this weekend's game in Philadelphia, he'll be rewatching New England's Super Bowl LII loss to the Eagles.

Bruce Cassidy's Shootout Lineup Was Unique, But Not Entirely CrazyBruce Cassidy made some curious choices in the shootout. They seemed odd ... but most of them did make plenty of sense.

Bruins Drop Fourth Straight In Embarrassing FashionAfter a red hot start, the Boston Bruins are in a bit of a skid. They lost their fourth straight Tuesday night at TD Garden, and did so in embarrassing fashion against the Florida Panthers.

Isaiah Thomas Returning To Boston Again, This Time As A StarterIsaiah Thomas is returning to Boston, and life is much different for the former Celtics fan favorite this time around.

Walter McCarty's Evansville Purple Aces Stun Number 1 Kentucky"Walter and their team deserved to win," Kentucky coach John Calipari said.