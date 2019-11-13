BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of big name bands will take center stage at the annual Boston Calling music festival over Memorial Day weekend.
Boston Calling announced on Wednesday that Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters will headline the festival, which is held at the Harvard athletic complex May 22-24.
Giving you the first look at how your 2020 Memorial Day Weekend is shaping up. Announcing two of our headliners with 60+ more to be announced in January. A limited amount of 3 day presale passes will be available tomorrow at 10am ET. pic.twitter.com/c3HrMXXNEw
— Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) November 13, 2019
A limited number of presale tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.
An additional list of more than 60 other Boston Calling artists will be announced in January.
