BOSTON (CBS) – A pair of big name bands will take center stage at the annual Boston Calling music festival over Memorial Day weekend.

Boston Calling announced on Wednesday that Red Hot Chili Peppers and Foo Fighters will headline the festival, which is held at the Harvard athletic complex May 22-24.

A limited number of presale tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m.

An additional list of more than 60 other Boston Calling artists will be announced in January.

