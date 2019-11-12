BOSTON (CBS) — It took until the middle of November, but the Patriots’ 2019 regular-season schedule is finally complete.

The Patriots’ Week 16 home game against the Buffalo Bills is now officially scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 21, at 4:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WBZ-TV and the NFL Network.

As part of a flexible arrangement in the NFL schedule, the league left five games without a specific day and start time for Week 16. Ultimately, the league chose three of those five games to be played on NFL Network on Saturday, with the other two options being played on the Sunday.

Those five games were of course Bills at Patriots, plus Lions at Broncos, Raiders at Chargers, Rams at 49ers, and Texans at Buccaneers.

There figures to be playoff implications for the Bills-Patriots meeting. The Patriots are almost certain to be in one of the top two spots in the AFC, and they could be looking for a win to secure that top spot. The Bills meanwhile are likely to be in the thick of the fight for a wild-card spot. They lost on Sunday to drop to 6-3 on the season.

They’re currently in possession of the top wild-card spot in the AFC, but the Raiders, Steelers, Colts and Titans are not far behind.