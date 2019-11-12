Comments
HOLLISTON (CBS) – A brave little boy battling a brain tumor just became a special member of the Holliston Police Department. Officers held a swearing in ceremony Tuesday afternoon for three-year-old Declan Vail.
Declan already had his own uniform, so he came dressed for the occasion and got the chance to meet officers and dispatchers as well as tour the department.
Police from Holliston and surrounding towns have rallied around Declan since he started treatment.
Last month, Holliston Officer Bryan DiGiorgio helped escort Declan and his parents to his appointment at Boston Children’s Hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.