



WAREHAM (CBS) — The stabbing death of a Wareham father was the result of a road rage incident, prosecutors said Tuesday. Sixty-five-year-old David Robbins pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in Wareham District Court and was ordered held without bail.

Yves Roux Jr., 33, died on Friday morning, two days after he was stabbed.

According to prosecutors, the two men were stopped on Main Street around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Roux got out of his car and words were exchanged. Robbins allegedly yelled at Roux then stabbed him in his arm.

Roux got back into his sedan and was able to drive half a mile before losing consciousness, said prosecutors. His car then crashed. When first responders arrived he was rushed to Tobey Hospital and med-flighted to Brigham and Women’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Most of the incident was caught on Roux’s dashboard camera, prosecutors said.

Robbins was identified by his pickup truck in the video. He allegedly drove to work after the incident and failed to follow up with police after they contacted him.

A defense attorney for Robbins said Roux was tailgating and provoked the incident. He also said Robbins voluntarily gave his truck to police.

The attorney also asked the judge to set bail at $10,000 because Robbins is his sick mother’s main caretaker.

Along with the murder charge, Robbins pleaded not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Dec. 12.