BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a long time since Colin Kaepernick played in the NFL. A very long time.

But the dynamic dual threat who was once considered the future of the quarterback position may actually get his chance to return to the NFL.

Both Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Kaepernick will hold a workout for teams in Atlanta this weekend. All teams are invited to attend, and video of the workout will be distributed to teams as well.

NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

An opportunity: A memo went out to NFL team today saying that a private workout will be held for FA Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. The session will include both on-field work and an interview. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2019

Several clubs inquired as to Kaepernick’s football readiness and both him and his reps have frequently expressed his desire for him to return to the league. The NFL has arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate him https://t.co/iihhbbxIAO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2019

Kaepernick, 32, has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He had just a 1-10 record as a starter that year, but he did throw 16 touchdowns to four interceptions while also rushing for 468 yards and two touchdowns for the 49ers. He opted out of his contract after that season, and with the controversy from his national anthem protest hovering over him, he was unable to find an NFL job after that.

Kaepernick has since sued and settled with the league in a collusion case, and he’s maintained a public desire to return to the NFL.

It’s unclear if he’ll actually complete that comeback, but Saturday’s workout at least gives him the chance.

The NFL has been talking to Kaepernick's representatives about facilitating a chance to show teams his readiness to play. QB injuries have been very high this year and there is a definite need. He has always been willing to work out for any team at any time. Now all can attend — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 12, 2019

From 2011-16, Kaepernick started 58 games for San Francisco, completing 59.8 percent of his passes, averaging 7.3 yards per attempt while throwing 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also ran for 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns on 375 carries. He led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, where they lost to the Ravens.