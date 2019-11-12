CHELSEA (CBS) – More than two dozen gunshots were fired in a Chelsea neighborhood and now police are looking for help tracking down a car that might have been involved.
The gunfire broke out around 8:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Clark Avenue and Lawrence Street. No one was hurt, but at least one home and several cars were damaged.
Police Chief Brian Kyes said they’re looking for a small red or maroon SUV that was seen on surveillance video leaving the area around the time of the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to called police at 617-466-4835.
Chelsea Police are interested in the small red or maroon SUV depicted below with no lights on with the left directional activated. > 617 466-4835 pic.twitter.com/Dgq7lnuCsd
— Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) November 12, 2019
It’s not clear if the gunfire is related to a similar incident on Mystic Avenue in Somerville late Monday night.
Someone shot out a window at Mystic Laundry around 11: 30 p.m. No one was hurt. The laundromat closed at 10 p.m. There have been no arrests in that case.
