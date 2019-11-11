BOSTON (CBS) — Torey Krug left Sunday night’s Bruins loss with an upper body injury, and it appears that Boston is preparing for the blue liner to miss some time. The Bruins recalled defenseman Urho Vaakanainen from Providence on Monday.
Krug was on the ice for a late Boston power play in the team’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, but didn’t play in overtime. He was likely injured after a hit along the boards with just over two minutes left in regulation, when he found himself sandwiched between Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux and Matt Niskanen.
This would be another blow to a Bruins lineup that was already skating without five regulars on Sunday. Krug leads all Boston defensemen with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) through 17 games. All 11 of Krug’s helpers on the season have come on the man advantage, and his absence will test Boston’s power play depth.
Vaakanainen, 20, has played in 15 games with the Providence Bruins this season, tallying a pair of assists. He scored four goals and had 10 assists last year in his first season in the AHL. Vaakainen made his NHL debut last season, logging 12:26 of ice time in a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.
Vaakanainen was on the ice for Boston for Monday’s practice, as was defenseman Kevan Miller, who is working his way back from a broken kneecap from last season. Miller was not wearing a red no-contact sweater, a big step forward for the veteran.
