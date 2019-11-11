



FALMOUTH (CBS) – Rich Sherman was back at it Monday night, showing the 14 karat gold ring with the big red stone to several patrons as they walked into Kappy’s Liquor Store in Falmouth.

“I recognized the Marine Corps logo right away,” said Sherman, “and I knew it was very special.”

The ring has commanded Sherman’s attention since Saturday afternoon, when he found it on the pavement outside the store on Spring Bars Road.

“And I surmised right away that someone is really very unhappy having lost this ring two days before Veterans Day,” Sherman said.

Sherman is a 28 year veteran of the Navy and Air Force himself, so he was immediately drawn to the spotless, vintage ring – engraved with the Marine Corps slogan and birthplace.

But more importantly, Sherman thought about the courage, dedication and sacrifice behind it.

“So when I saw that ring I said ‘somebody really wants to get that back,’” said Sherman. “And we’re gonna make it happen.”

The ring features an inscription that references a specific World War II battle.

Sherman believes it’s something only the owner will know, so he’s keeping it private for now to thwart impostors from claiming it.

For the past 48 hours, Sherman – and Kappy’s Liquors – have been working social media and making sure it got mentioned at the town’s Veterans Day events.

“So hopefully the word’s going to spread around Falmouth – and beyond,” said customer and retired Marine Jim Trodden. “Hopefully we’ll get it back to the rightful owner.”

If it was dropped by the Marine himself – he’d be well into his 90’s.

“But it’s also possible,” said Sherman, “that one of his children took the ring when Dad died, and has been cherishing it ever since.”

Either way, Rich Sherman believes destiny has made it HIS mission to help this ring get home – drawing on his military determination.

“Your finish the job,” he said. “You get it done. And that’s what going on here.”

Several people looking for lost rings have reached out to him on Facebook – but not the owner of THIS one.

Rich Sherman can be reached at flagday5k@gmail.com.