



CAMBRIDGE (Hoodline) – As the holiday season approaches, are you looking for a unique new place to find the right gift for that special someone? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the gift shops in Cambridge that people like best, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce.

1. Paper Source

Photo: crissy a./Yelp

First on the list is Paper Source. Located at 1810 Massachusetts Ave., the gift shop, cards and stationery spot is the highest-rated gift shop in Cambridge, boasting four stars out of 70 reviews on Yelp.

2. Abodeon

Photo: Cha Cha W./Yelp

Next up is Abodeon, situated at 1731 Massachusetts Ave. With four stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp, the furniture store, gift shop and used, vintage and consignment spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Tokai Japanese Gifts

Photo: tokai japanese gifts/Yelp

Tokai Japanese Gifts, located at 1815 Massachusetts Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gift shop and cards and stationery spot, which offers home decor and more, four stars out of 42 reviews.

4. Joie de Vivre

Photo: joie de vivre/Yelp

Joie de Vivre, a toy store and gift shop that offers home decor and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 41 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1792 Massachusetts Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Tibets Jinten

PHOTO: TIBETS JINTEN/YELP

Over in Riverside, check out Tibets Jinten, which has earned four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gift shop and jewelry spot, which offers accessories and more, at 1174 Massachusetts Ave.

November is the top month of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Cambridge area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM and marketing automationfor small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Cambridge-area retail and wholesale businesses grew to $89 for the metro area in November of last year, 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.