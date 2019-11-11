With Torey Krug Hurting, Bruins Recall Urho Vaakanainen From ProvidenceTorey Krug left Sunday night's Bruins loss with an upper body injury, and it appears that Boston is preparing for the blue liner to miss some time.

Tom Brady Still Not Over Super Bowl LII Loss To EaglesWith the Patriots gearing up to play the Eagles, Tom Brady made it clear that he's still not over New England's loss to Philadelphia in Super Bowl LII.

AFC Playoff Picture: Ravens Inch Closer To Patriots, No. 1 SeedThe New England Patriots did not play football over the weekend, so their hold on the No. 1 seed in the AFC got a little tighter.

NFL Inexplicably Botched A Fumble Recovery In Chiefs-Titans, And Nobody Seemed To CareA baffling fumble recovery ruling was compounded by the lack of a replay review in Tennessee. It makes you wonder ... will the NFL ever figure out their officiating?

Hurley: The Rob Gronkowski 'Return' Coverage Continues To Be OutrageousThe Rob Gronkowski "return" story continues to be a mystifying process.