BURLINGTON (CBS) — Funeral arrangements were scheduled for the 32-year-old Buffalo Wild Wings manager who died in a tragic accident last week. Ryan Baldera was trying to clear a toxic mixture of cleaning chemicals from the restaurant when he was overcome by the fumes.
A funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 10 am in St. Michael’s Church in North Andover. Visiting hours will be Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at the Goundrey & Dewhirst Funeral Home in Salem, N.H.
According to an obituary for Baldera, he leaves behind a wife and newborn son. He will be remembered for his “infectious smile, effortless ability to make you laugh and big heart.”
Baldera loved watching the Red Sox and Patriots, playing golf, music, and cooking. “Nothing, however, stood before the unwavering love and commitment he had for his wife and newborn son. Although his time with us was cut tragically short his impact will last for generations,” said the obituary.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations through their GoFundMe page. Over the course of a few days, 1,500 donors had already raised about $75,000 for the family.
