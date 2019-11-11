LYNN (CBS) — A North Shore bakery abruptly closed its doors Monday. D’Amici’s Bakery shut down its locations in Lynn, Melrose, and Reading.

The bakery’s roughly 50 employees found out about the closure early Monday morning before the shops were set to open.

“We did it this way, I don’t know if it was the right way to do it. Probably not,” said D’Amici’s Bakery owner Sandrine Coyer.

She said they had no choice but to close after struggling for two years.

“What can I say. We managed to pay the employees until now, but we realized that was the end and it was better to end now instead of getting into much more trouble,” said Coyer. “It’s heartbreaking, it’s very sad.”

The bakery is in the process of filing for bankruptcy. Coyer said she’s unsure if they’ll be able to issue refunds for preorders and gift certificates.

The bakery was founded back in the ’90s and sold to Coyer in 2017.

The founding family is devastated to learn of its closing. “Honestly, it breaks our hearts because it’s basically that was our whole lives,” said Olivia Santini.

A steady stream of loyal customers found out the bakery was out of business when they showed up to the Lynn location.

“I’m here to pick up my birthday cake and they’re out of business. We use to buy our cakes here and goodies all the time here bread, Italian bread,” said customer Bob Gaff.

“I don’t know where I’m going to go for my pies for Thanksgiving we’ll have to figure it out,” said customer Joyce Bates.

“It’s too bad, the city of Lynn doesn’t even really have a bakery anymore,” said customer Kathy Kougias