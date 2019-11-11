Comments
NEWTON (CBS) — A 12-year-old needed to be rescued from a dirt pit by Newton firefighters on Sunday evening. The child was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Crews were called to Lake Avenue around 7 p.m. They used a ladder to climb into the hole, and then ropes, a rescue basket, and a backboard to lift the kid out, the fire department said.
On Monday, the ditch, which is about 10 feet deep and 20 feet wide, was covered and labeled “hole.”
It’s unclear if anything was covering the hole when the child fell in.
You must log in to post a comment.