CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Newton News

NEWTON (CBS) — A 12-year-old needed to be rescued from a dirt pit by Newton firefighters on Sunday evening. The child was taken to Boston Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews were called to Lake Avenue around 7 p.m. They used a ladder to climb into the hole, and then ropes, a rescue basket, and a backboard to lift the kid out, the fire department said.

On Monday, the ditch, which is about 10 feet deep and 20 feet wide, was covered and labeled “hole.”

A child was rescued from a pit on Lake Avenue in Newton Sunday night (WBZ-TV)

It’s unclear if anything was covering the hole when the child fell in.

Comments