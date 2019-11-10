



WAREHAM (CBS) — A 33-year-old man who died after a stabbing in Wareham on Wednesday is being remembered as a loving and caring father of four. Yves Roux Jr. was found bleeding to death on Main Street.

“He’d do anything for me. I’d do anything for him,” said Roux’s brother Steve.

Roux was an electrician with two sons and two daughters ages two to 10. Steve said his brother had a zest for life and a deep love for kids, his family, and his friends.

“You shouldn’t have to bury your younger brother. A father’s not supposed to do that. A mother’s not supposed to have to do that,” Steve said.

David Robbins, 65, of Wareham, was arrested and charged with murder and assault and battery.

Police said Roux was found near a damaged car. He was med-flighted to the hospital but did not survive. According to Steve, his brother was on his way to work. “Devastating. Just getting ready to go to start your day.”

His family said Roux did not know the man who allegedly stabbed him and they don’t know what led to the violence.

“Biggest thing I can say is just make sure you tell somebody that you love them,” said Steve.

“We are going to get through this. We are broken up but we are a strong family, we’re Rouxs, and we’ll get through this.”

Prayers and support keep pouring into the family as they grieve this horrible loss.

“I just want to thank the community, Tobey Hospital did a great job, and Wareham Police Department — phenomenal. Everybody did the best they could,” Steve added.