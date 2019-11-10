WORCESTER (CBS) — Two 17-year-old boys were arrested in Worcester Saturday evening after allegedly driving a stolen car through a pedestrian walking signal and hitting three cars, including two police cruisers, according to police.
Police said that around 6:00 p.m., an officer noticed a car driving without headlights on. After running the car’s license plates, he discovered it was a stolen vehicle. The officer turned on his sirens and tried to stop the car, but the car drove away and the officer lost sight of it.
Later, another officer spotted the car and signaled for it to pull over, but police said the car drove away. They said the officer chased the car while it ran through many stop signs, hit three cars, including two police cruisers and drove straight through a pedestrian walking signal.
Finally, police said, the car hit a parked car on Hitchcock Road, damaging the car enough to make it stop.
Police said the 17-year-old male passenger tried to escape on foot, but was caught. The 17-year-old male driver also resisted arrest, they said, spitting on an officer as he was taken into custody.
The driver has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, receiving a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, unlicensed operation of a vehicle and negligent operation, among other charges. The passenger was also charged with similar offenses.
