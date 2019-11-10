BOSTON (CBS) — New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft would like to see Rob Gronkowski take the field later this season, according to a report by Ian Rapoport. The former tight end left the game in March, but apparently never officially filed his retirement papers.
As Gronkowski cleared his locker, Kraft was clear he wanted Gronk to return for “November, December, and a playoff run,” said the report. He would need to return before Nov. 30.
Despite the continuous speculation, “one person who has recently communicated with Gronkowski said he has shown no signs of coming back to play.” It would take about a month of training for him to return to his playing weight.
Since retiring, Gronk partnered with Abacus Health to launch a line of CBD products and has become a TV analyst for Fox Sports.
Fans who spoke to WBZ-TV agree with Kraft, a return from Gronkowski would be welcome — but they doubt it.
“We need you. Pats nation needs you Gronk,” one woman said.
“I don’t think he’s going to come back. He’s going try maybe commentating or something like that but I don’t think he would come back. Physically, it would hurt him. It would be nice though. We really do need a tight end,” she added.
“It looks like he hasn’t seen a weight room in a while. He’s enjoying his retirement,” another woman said.
