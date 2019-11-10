BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Fallen Heroes foundation is sending a group of volunteers to Cape Verde to remodel a hospital in honor of Roxbury native Sergeant Alberto Montrond. Over the course of a week, they will help build a children’s wing in the veteran’s name.
“Being a veteran, point blank, we are brothers in arms regardless, that’s how the service works. So when you lose one, everybody hurts,” said Alector Tavares. He will join several Boston police officers and firefighters headed to the African nation this Veteran’s Day.
“We’re going over there to try and make this room a lot more comforting,” said Tavares.
Montrond was killed in action while in Afganistan 13 years ago. His name is on the Mass Fallen Heroes Memorial in Boston.
While Tavares did not know him personally, he feels connected to the fallen soldier. “I was in Iraq at the moment, the Cape Verde community is real small so I remember my mother calling me in tears saying ‘they just killed a Cape Verdean.'”
Tavares added, “There’s things that money can’t buy sometimes. Helping, money can’t buy. Being good to people, money can’t buy.”
The group leaves Monday morning. When the renovations are complete, the Cape Verdean Nurses Association will put up a plaque to honor Montrond.
