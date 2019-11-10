Comments
WELLESLEY (CBS) — Fire crews are working hard to put out a house fire in Wellesley that began early Sunday morning. The building on Durrant Road is badly damaged, with flames coming through the roof.
The heaviest part of the fire has been knocked down.
“We got a report of a house fire reported by neighbors across the street,” said Deputy Fire Chief Charles DiGiandomenico. “Initial crews reported heavy fire from the front of the building on arrival.”
Firefighters say the home was under renovation and that there were no injuries.
