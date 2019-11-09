BURLINGTON (CBS) – After the store manager died Thursday from a mixture of toxic cleaning chemicals, Burlington’s Buffalo Wild Wings was open for business again Saturday.
Customers said the staff was still stunned by the sudden death of General Manager Ryan Baldera.
“I come down here a lot, and I know the people that work here,” said one customer. “I hugged them, gave them a firm handshake. I’m sorry this happened and everything, you know.”
Baldera was 32, a new husband and father, and his staff said he was a great guy and a hero for his efforts to remove the chemicals and protect the employees and customers.
One longtime customer said he saw Baldera’s family at the hospital. “A guy like him … just had a newborn son, I believe, a couple months ago. Seeing his family, his mother, wife … it was horrible.”
A message of condolence was placed on the front door of the restaurant offering prayers for Baldera’s family.
“He was overcome. It was the two products that were on the floor that came in contact that caused a chemical reaction that made everybody sick,” said Interim Chief Michael Patterson, of the Burlington Fire Department.
The community is mobilizing to help Baldera’s family. A GoFundMe page has been set up. Donations may also be made to the Ryan Baldera Memorial Fund, care of the Cambridge Savings Bank in Burlington.
